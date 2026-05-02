<p>Bengaluru: The RR Nagar police have arrested a man who allegedly blackmailed a woman, claiming he had her explicit photographs and videos, for sexual favours. </p>.<p>The arrested is Haniyur Chandregowda, 46, a member of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in Ramanagara, the police said. Sources said obscene photographs of several other women were also found in his mobile phone during examination. </p>.<p>“It is said that he worked part-time as a lecturer, had a PhD and a law degree. All of this is currently under verification. He is also married and has a child. He claims he is separated due to a domestic dispute. Further investigation is underway,” a police officer told <em>DH</em>.</p>.Bengaluru hotels to hike prices as commercial LPG gets pricier.<p>According to the police, the 43-year-old victim, a makeup artist, met the suspect in 2021. In the FIR, she said that Chandregowda acted in TV serials. </p>.<p>Since she was separated from her husband for seven to eight years, the suspect initiated a relationship with her after exchanging phone numbers and visiting her house a few times. </p>.<p>Chandregowda also told her that he was a lecturer, had a good salary and that he would marry her. Following that, the two engaged in a physical relationship. </p>.<p>Chandregowda stayed at her house for a week, blackmailed her that he had private photos and videos and, using that, continued the physical relationship, the FIR noted. The suspect, using the woman’s Aadhaar card, allegedly went into a rental agreement in 2024 pretending to be her husband.</p>.<p>He also added his name to the complainant’s daughter’s educational documents, the FIR said. </p>.<p>The complainant further alleged that Chandregowda brought his mother to her house, and she looked after her for years. He also allegedly took Rs 5 lakh from her and never returned it. </p>.<p>As per the FIR, Chandregowda also used an ID claiming he was a Superintendent of Police (SP) to skip tolls. He has been booked under BNS Sections 69 (sexual intercourse by employing deceitful means) and 204 (personating a public servant).</p>