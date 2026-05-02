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Bengaluru man arrested for blackmailing woman for ‘sexual favours’

Accused is member of Ramanagara child welfare committee
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 21:02 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 21:02 IST
Bengaluru newsCrime

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