<p>Bengaluru: A 27-year-old woman was allegedly attacked with a knife in Electronics City on Tuesday night by a man she had recently met on Facebook.</p>.<p>The incident triggered tension in the Platinum Apartment area. The accused, S Davit, 33, was arrested on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The victim, Simngirhui Halam, a native of Assam, works as a beautician in the city. She was previously married and has a daughter, and had divorced her husband about four years ago.</p>.Bengaluru road rage: Scooterist arrested for threatening couple with dagger.<p>Police said Simngirhui came in contact with Davit through Facebook in 2025 while she was in Pune, after which they began speaking regularly over the phone.</p>.<p>Davit later came to Bengaluru and began staying with Simngirhui in a rented house in Tirupalya after telling her he was married, but living separately from his wife. The two decided to live together.</p>.<p>However, Davit frequently got drunk, quarrelled with Simngirhui, demanded money and threatened to kill her.</p>.<p>About a week ago, Simngirhui reportedly moved out and began staying with her sister at an apartment on Neeladri Nagar Road in Electronics City.</p>.<p>Around 9.30 pm on Tuesday, Simngirhui got off the lift on the fifth floor and found Davit waiting in the corridor with a knife. When she tried to escape, he placed the knife to her neck with the intention of killing her. As she tried to defend herself, she sustained injuries to her finger and neck.</p>.<p>She was rushed to a hospital and the police were alerted.</p>.<p>Based on her statement recorded at the hospital, the Electronic City police registered a case of attempt to murder against Davit. He was traced, arrested and remanded in judicial custody after interrogation.</p>