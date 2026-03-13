Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: Man arrested for knife attack on beautician he met on Facebook

The incident triggered tension in the Platinum Apartment area. The accused, S Davit, 33, was arrested on Wednesday.
Last Updated : 12 March 2026, 20:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 March 2026, 20:50 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsFacebookCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us