JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru man arrested for sexually assaulting minor stepdaughter  

An investigating official said that Sathish, who belongs to a tribal community, sexually assaulted his 18-year-old stepdaughter whenever she returned from college.
Last Updated 26 October 2023, 20:28 IST

Follow Us

Bengaluru: Nelamangala Town police in Bengaluru Rural district on Thursday arrested a 42-year-old man on charges of sexually assaulting his stepdaughter for six months.

Sathish was arrested on Wednesday based on a complaint by the victim’s mother, who is his second wife.

An investigating official said that Sathish, who belongs to a tribal community, sexually assaulted his 18-year-old stepdaughter whenever she returned from college. She stayed in a hostel and is a PUC II student.

“The victim is from Sathish's wife's first marriage,” the official told DH. “Her mother was not aware of the assaults. When the minor girl informed her on Wednesday as she was sexually assaulted again, she filed a police complaint."

“Generally, members of Sathish’s community are said to be nomads, but he and his wife have been staying at their residence for some time now.”

Sathish has been booked under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and Section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“The suspect has been presented before a court and has been remanded to judicial custody,” Mallikarjun Baldandi, Superintendent of Police, Bengaluru Rural district, told DH.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 26 October 2023, 20:28 IST)
BengaluruBengaluru newssexual assault

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT