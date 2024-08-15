Bengaluru: Man beaten, stripped for using abusive language

Bengaluru: A 29-year-old man was allegedly beaten and stripped by his former employer for using abusive language during a phone call, according to police.
Police said Sikshavalli, who owns a bed-sewing business in Poornaprajna Nagar near Uttarahalli, allegedly walked into a welding shop in AGS Layout where the victim, Nadilla Mobu Sharif, worked, and attacked him with a cane.
A viral video, which DH couldn’t verify independently, showed Sharif undressing under pressure from Sikshavalli. The incident took place on July 22 but came to light after the video surfaced online earlier this month.
Subramanyapura police summoned Sharif and questioned him about the incident. He told the police that Sikshavalli had assaulted him after an argument over quitting the job at his shop.
Even after beating up Sharif and forcing him to strip on camera, Sikshavalli complained to the police about Sharif abusing his mother. Subramanyapura police summoned Sharif and warned him.
However, on August 6, the video went viral and came to the notice of Lokesh Jagalasar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, who ordered his men to look into the incident.
When police questioned Sharif again, he said Sikshavalli had assaulted him and said he decided not to file a complaint after talking to his relatives.
“Even we hadn’t gotten any medico legal case update from the hospital and were unaware of the incident. It was only when the video came out that we learnt about it,” a police officer said.
Police have booked Sikshavalli and summoned him for questioning.
According to the police, Sharif worked at Sikshavalli’s shop in Uttarahalli. Disappointed over low pay, Sharif joined another job without informing Sikshavalli. When Sikshavalli called Sharif, he allegedly used obscene language about Sikshavalli’s mother.
Published 14 August 2024, 22:27 IST