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Bengaluru: Man booked for threatening woman with photos of her children

Preliminary investigations revealed that the woman had worked as a strategy officer at a small finance bank in 2020.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 21:16 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 21:16 IST
BengaluruIndiaKarnatakaCrime

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