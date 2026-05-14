Bengaluru: Man booked for threatening woman with photos of her children

<p>Bengaluru: A 45-year-old woman from a north-eastern state has filed a complaint against an unidentified man who allegedly threatened her at a cafe in Koramangala.</p>.<p>Police said the incident occurred on May 9 around 11:30 am when the accused, believed to be around 25 years old, approached the woman and opened WhatsApp on his mobile phone. He allegedly showed her photographs of her children, leaving her shocked and disturbed.</p>.<p>The accused then displayed objectionable photographs and threatened her with dire consequences. He also warned her to withdraw a case she had filed earlier against his friends and threatened her life before leaving the cafe.</p>.<p>Preliminary investigations revealed that the woman had worked as a strategy officer at a small finance bank in 2020.</p>.<p>After leaving the company, she had filed a complaint with the Guwahati police against two people, identified as Rajan Bajaj and Yudan Wang, in connection with a financial dispute.</p>.<p>Police suspect the unidentified man may have learnt about the earlier case and threatened the woman at the behest of the two people named in the complaint.</p>.<p>Koramangala police have registered a case and a team is analysing CCTV footage from the cafe and surrounding areas to identify and trace the accused.</p>