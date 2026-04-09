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Bengaluru: Man cheats Facebook friend of Rs 15.46 lakh, uses funds to marry another woman

The victim was later shocked to discover that he had married another woman, allegedly using the money taken from her to fund the wedding and meet personal expenses.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 22:27 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 22:27 IST
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