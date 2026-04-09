<p>In a shocking case of betrayal and financial fraud, a businessman allegedly cheated a woman of over Rs 15.46 lakh on the promise of marriage and later married another woman using the same money.</p>.<p>According to the FIR, the accused, Ashish Dharavandar, 34, befriended the complainant on Facebook in 2020 while both of them were working in Malaysia.</p>.Three from Bengaluru drown in Vijayapura's Bhutnal lake.<p>Over time, he gained her trust and promised to marry her. He then allegedly convinced her to transfer money on multiple occasions, citing urgent personal and business needs.</p>.<p>Police said the woman transferred the amount over a period of time through credit cards and UPI transactions. Investigations revealed that after receiving the money, the accused began avoiding her, ignoring repeated calls and messages.</p>.<p>The victim was later shocked to discover that he had married another woman, allegedly using the money taken from her to fund the wedding and meet personal expenses.</p>.<p>Realising she had been duped, the 33-year-old woman approached the HAL police station and lodged a complaint. Based on the complaint, efforts are underway to trace the accused, police said.</p>