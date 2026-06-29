Bengaluru man dies by suicide after mother him asks to quit drinking

<p>Bengaluru: A 29-year-old man allegedly died by suicide after his mother asked him to quit drinking alcohol. </p>.<p>The deceased has been identified as Siddaraju from Yadgir. He stayed with his mother in CK Palya. She worked as a helper in a private school, while Siddaraju was jobless. </p>.<p>On Saturday night, Siddaraju asked his mother for money, as he usually did. She refused and told him to quit the habit. He left the house, and the following morning, he was run over by a moving garbage truck. </p>.<p>Hulimavu police registered a case after verifying the death through CCTV feed. The footage showed Siddarju lying down headfirst in the path of truck’s rear wheel as it slowly moved, crushing him to death. </p>.<p>A search is on for the truck driver who was allegedly unaware of Siddaraju's suicide attempt. </p>