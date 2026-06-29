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Bengaluru man dies by suicide after mother him asks to quit drinking

The deceased has been identified as Siddaraju from Yadgir. He stayed with his mother in CK Palya. She worked as a helper in a private school, while Siddaraju was jobless.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 23:13 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 23:13 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsDrinking

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