<p>Bengaluru: A 23-year-old man allegedly died by suicide in Attur Layout in Yelahanka New Town.</p>.<p>Police suspect a strained relationship may have led to the incident.</p>.<p>Abhishek, a BCom graduate working as a delivery executive at a private firm, reportedly made a video call to a woman he was in a relationship with on April 9.</p>.Techie dies by suicide, partner jumps to death from 17th-floor Bengaluru apartment.<p>During the call, he is said to have told her he intended to end his life. He later wrote a purported note and died by hanging, police said.</p>.<p>Investigations revealed that Abhishek was in a relationship with the woman, but her family opposed it and had previously filed a police complaint against him. He was called to the police station, counselled, and warned.</p>.<p>Following this, the woman distanced herself from him. Despite repeated attempts by Abhishek to contact her, she reportedly refused to engage.</p>.<p>Yelahanka New Town police have registered a case of unnatural death. The deceased’s family has, however, blamed the woman for his death.</p>.<p><span class="italic">(If you are in distress or experiencing suicidal thoughts, please reach out to KIRAN helpline: 1800-599-0019, Arogya Sahayavani: 104)</span></p>