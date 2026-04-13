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Bengaluru: Man dies by suicide after video call with 'girlfriend'

Police suspect a strained relationship may have led to the incident.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 19:47 IST
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Published 12 April 2026, 19:47 IST
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