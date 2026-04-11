<p>Bengaluru: A 49-year-old man has been arrested by the DJ Halli police on Friday after he allegedly caused a fire that led to the deaths of five <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cows">cows</a>, and destruction of multiple properties.</p>.<p>The accused has been identified as Mohammed Imran, (49), a localite. According to the police, the incident occurred in the early hours of April 7. </p>.<p>Imran allegedly set ablaze a heap of garbage near a cattle shed and a plywood sheet shop, causing a massive fire. The flames spread rapidly, engulfing the shed and establishments in the vicinity.</p>.12 godowns gutted in fire near Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway.<p>Five cows sleeping in the shed were charred to death while two plywood shops, a goods vehicle, and four two-wheelers were gutted in the fire. </p>.<p>Based on credible inputs and CCTV footage, the police traced Imran and during interrogation, he reportedly admitted that he was in the habit of setting fire to garbage and had done so negligently at the spot, leading to the mishap.</p>.<p>The total loss in the incident is estimated at Rs 15.2 lakh, police added.</p>