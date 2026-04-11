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Bengaluru man held for garbage fire that killed five cows, gutted shops

Five cows sleeping in the shed were charred to death while two plywood shops, a goods vehicle, and four two-wheelers were gutted in the fire.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 11:26 IST
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Published 11 April 2026, 11:26 IST
India NewsBengaluruFireCowsDJ Halli police

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