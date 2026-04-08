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Bengaluru: Man held for killing friend over plans to have relationship with victim’s wife

The victim’s family found the body the following day and alerted Bengaluru's Hebbagodi police.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 21:07 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 21:07 IST
BengaluruKarnataka Newsbengaluru crime

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