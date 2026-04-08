<p>Hebbagodi police arrested a 30-year-old construction labourer who is accused of murdering his friend because he allegedly wanted to have an affair with the victim's wife.</p>.<p>The accused has been identified as Basudev Mallik, a native of Odisha. He is accused of killing Sunil Nayak (42), a daily wage worker, at an under-construction site.</p>.<p>According to the police, Mallik allegedly lured Nayak on March 25 on the pretext of consuming alcohol. After getting him heavily intoxicated, he is said to have murdered him by slitting his throat. The body was then stuffed into a gunny bag and dumped in an isolated area in Yarandahalli.</p>.<p>The victim’s family found the body the following day and alerted Hebbagodi police.</p>.<p>During the investigation, police found that Nayak was last seen with Mallik. Based on this lead, the accused was taken into custody.</p>.DRI busts major international gold smuggling syndicate at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.<p>During interrogation, Mallik allegedly confessed, stating that he believed eliminating Nayak would allow him to pursue a relationship with Nayak’s wife, Pushpa.</p>.<p>Police clarified that Pushpa was not in a relationship with the accused and have ruled out her involvement in the crime.</p>