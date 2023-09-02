Home
Bengaluru man killed in hit-and-run on NICE Road

Kengeri traffic police have put out a notification requesting aid to identify the victim. They said that the accident must have occurred around 3.20 am.
Last Updated 01 September 2023, 20:28 IST

A man was run over by an unidentified vehicle on NICE Road in southwestern Bengaluru in the early hours of Friday.

The driver hit the victim and ran over him, before fleeing the spot.

The victim suffered severe injuries to his head and upper body. He died on the spot. 

Police placed the victim’s age between 35-40 and noted that he must have been about 5.5 feet tall. He had a sacred thread around his upper body and a tattoo professing his love to someone named Anjali. 

Kengeri traffic police have requested the public to come forward with any information relating to his identity. They can contact the control room at 080-22943030 or the police station at 080-22943013.

(Published 01 September 2023, 20:28 IST)
