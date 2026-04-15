<p>Bengaluru: A man in western <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bengaluru-karnataka-india">Bengaluru</a>'s RR Nagar allegedly killed his 75-year-old paralytic mother by pushing her off the third floor on Wednesday.</p><p>Police investigations revealed that Venkatesh, the 42-year-old suspect, carried his mother Savithramma to the top floor of the three-storeyed building and pushed her off, leading to her death.</p>.<p>Police received an alert about the incident around 10.30 am. A team rushed to the scene, detained Venkatesh and later placed him under arrest for murder.</p><p>He works as a salesperson and lived with his mother and the rest of the family on the second floor of the building. He told the police his mother had been paralytic for five years. </p><p>Venkatesh reportedly told the police he couldn't bear to see her suffer every day, so he decided to end her life.</p>