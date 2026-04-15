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Bengaluru: Man kills 75-year-old paralytic mother by pushing her off third floor

Venkatesh reportedly told the police he couldn't bear to see her suffer every day, so he decided to end her life.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 16:11 IST
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The deceased, Savithramma.

The deceased, Savithramma.

Credit: Spe

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Published 15 April 2026, 16:11 IST
India NewsBengaluruCrimemurder

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