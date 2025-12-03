<p>Bengaluru: A woman in a live-in relationship was killed by her partner, who later died by suicide, in northwestern Bengaluru on Monday night.</p>.<p>Police suspect Lakshminarayana (51) believed that his partner Lalitha G (49) was having an affair. The couple worked at factories in Peenya.</p>.<p>Police said they quarrelled after consuming alcohol. Lakshminarayana allegedly strangled Lalitha and then hanged himself.</p>.<p>Lalitha, from Tumakuru, had moved in with him after her husband’s death. He was from Hyderabad and separated from his wife. They rented a house in Indira Priyadarshini Layout, Rajagopalanagar.</p>.<p>On Tuesday morning, neighbours entered the house after seeing the door open. They found Lakshminarayana hanging and alerted the house owner before calling the police helpline 112.</p>.Ayurvedic healer who cheated Bengaluru techie of Rs 48 lakh, arrested .<p>Police arrived and found that Lalitha had been strangled.</p>.<p>The bodies were shifted to Victoria Hospital for post-mortem. Based on a complaint by Lalitha’s daughter, police have opened a murder case.</p>