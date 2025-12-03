Menu
Bengaluru: Man kills live-in partner, dies by suicide

Police said they quarrelled after consuming alcohol. The man allegedly strangled the woman and then hanged himself.
Last Updated : 02 December 2025, 21:27 IST
Published 02 December 2025, 21:27 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsCrime

