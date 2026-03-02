<p>Bengaluru: A man allegedly killed his wife before taking his own life at their house on the outskirts of Bengaluru, police officials said on Sunday. </p>.<p>The deceased are Deepant Sabar (31) and his wife Manjula Sabar (27). </p>.<p>Investigations suggested that Deepant killed Manjula after a family dispute and later recorded a video in front of her body before taking his own life. A death note written in Odia was also recovered from his mobile phone, the police said. </p>.Man kills 50-year-old wife suspecting infidelity in Bengaluru.<p>According to police, the couple worked at a private company in Bommasandra and moved to their current rented house in Suryanagar village over two weeks ago. </p>.<p>On the night of February 26, the building owner’s mother checked the window after seeing no movement and found the woman lying motionless. She then informed her son, the landlord. </p>.<p>Police were alerted. When investigators arrived and broke open the house, they found Manjula dead on the bed and Deepant hanging in another room. The bodies were shifted for autopsy procedures and handed over to the police following the completion. </p>.<p>A case has been registered at the Surya City police station and further probe is underway. </p>.<p><span class="italic">(If you are in distress or having suicidal tendencies, please reach out to these 24/7 helplines: KIRAN 1800-599-0019 or Arogya Sahayavani at 104)</span></p>