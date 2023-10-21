Bengaluru man mows down scrap dealer over money dispute

Bengaluru: A 36-year-old man died after allegedly being run over by a car after arguments over money, police said.
The deceased, Syed Asgar alias Shoaib, was a resident of Fraser Town and a scrap dealer. His friend, Syed Mujahid, sustained grievous injuries in the incident.
Mujahid stated in his complaint that the main suspect, Ameen, took two cars from him with documents eight months ago to sell them, but refused to give him the proceeds amounting to Rs 4 lakh.
Mujahid alleged that Ameen kept giving excuses whenever he asked him for the money. Around 20 days ago, before the community elders, Ameen agreed to pay the full amount to Mujahid.
On October 2, Mujahid said that Ameen and his associates, Nawaz, Faizan, Faiz, and Salman, assaulted him with beer bottles in an attempt to kill him.
Over two weeks later, on October 19, Asgar received a phone call from Ameen around 12.30 am, asking him and Mujahid to meet him near Pottery Town. Asgar had earlier accused Ameen of verbally abusing him.
As the duo reached the spot on a scooter, Ameen, who was behind the wheel of a black Mahindra Scorpio, crashed his four-wheeler into their scooter.
Mujahid said in his complaint that he was injured while falling on the footpath, while Asgar, who attempted to ride away, was hit again by Ameen’s SUV.
As Asgar lay sprawling on the road, Ameen allegedly ran his car over him. Their friends, Thousif and Khaleel, who followed Asgar and Mujahid to the spot, rushed them to Bowring Hospital. The complainant said that Asgar died at the hospital.
An attempt to murder case was filed against Ameen and others in the JC Nagar police station.
Pulakeshinagar police booked Ameen, Salman, Nawaz, and others under IPC sections 302 (punishment for murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).
A police official said that the suspects are yet to be arrested, and further probe is on.