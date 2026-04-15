Bengaluru man passes obscene remarks at teen student, booked

<p>Bengaluru: Koramangala police have registered a case against a middle-aged man for allegedly passing obscene remarks at an 18-year-old student.</p>.<p>The accused has been identified as 48-year-old Sarvesh, a resident of Adugodi.</p>.<p>A senior police officer said the incident took place on April 9 in Koramangala 5th Block.</p>.<p>Around 8 pm, the complainant was walking towards her residence when the accused got out of his car after parking near a restaurant. He made inappropriate comments while standing next to the vehicle.</p>.<p>When the complainant turned around, he passed lewd remarks again, saying “you are so sexy”, humiliating her.</p>.<p>The student contacted her father over the phone and alerted him about the incident, after which the accused fled the spot.</p>.<p>She approached Koramangala police and filed a complaint. Based on CCTV footage, police identified the accused and issued a notice. He is absconding in Mysuru, police said.</p>