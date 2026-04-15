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Bengaluru man passes obscene remarks at teen student, booked

A senior police officer said the incident took place on April 9 in Koramangala 5th Block.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 02:01 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 02:01 IST
BengaluruKoramangala

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