Bengaluru: Man stabbed to death over affair with married woman

Bengaluru: A 36-year-old man was stabbed to death by his relative for allegedly having an illicit relationship with his wife, police said. The deceased has been identified as Tabrez Pasha, 36, a resident of Tilak Nagar of Southeastern Bengaluru. Police have arrested Shabbir, 36, who recently came to Bengaluru from Dubai, where he was working.
Shabbir, on Wednesday, visited Pasha’s house at around 2.30 pm where the incident is said to have unfolded. They both allegedly had a heated argument before Shabbir grew infuriated and pulled out a knife from his pocket and stabbed Pasha multiple times. Pasha died due to extreme blood loss.
Tilak Nagar police have registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code. They swiftly arrested the suspect Shabbir.
An investigating officer told DH that Pasha had an illicit relationship with his cousin, who is the wife of Shabbir. When Shabbir returned from Dubai, he learned about his wife’s affair with Pasha and had warned him to stay away.
Ignoring Shabbir’s warning, Pasha continued the affair. Vowing to teach Pasha a lesson, Shabbir visited him on Wednesday and murdered him.