<p>Bengaluru: Bannerghatta police were left in shock when a man entered the police station claiming to have killed his brother-in-law and brought the body with him.</p>.<p>The accused, Srinivas, runs a dog kennel and lives in Bhyrappanahalli.</p>.<p>Police said Srinivas had married the deceased Ranjith’s sister. Ranjith (24) was in a relationship with Srinivas’ younger married sister, which angered him.</p>.<p>On Thursday, Srinivas called Ranjith to Bilwaradahalli near Bannerghatta to discuss the issue, but hit him on the head with a metal rod. Ranjith died, police said.</p>.<p>Srinivas later went to the police station with Ranjith’s body in his car and surrendered. He was arrested under BNS Section 103 (murder). The body has been sent for autopsy.</p>.<p>Investigations are underway.</p>