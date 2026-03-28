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Bengaluru man surrenders with brother-in-law’s body after killing him

The accused, Srinivas, runs a dog kennel and lives in Bhyrappanahalli.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 23:46 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 23:46 IST
BengaluruKarnatakaCrimeBannerghatta

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