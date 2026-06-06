Bengaluru marks World Environment Day with tree drives, green pledges across sectors

<p>Bengaluru: Government offices, transport corporations and local communities across the city marked World Environment Day on Friday with tree plantation drives, anti-plastic campaigns and green pledges.</p>.<p>The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) launched a drive to plant at least 10 saplings at every bus depot. Senior officials said its 1,750 electric buses save 3 lakh kilograms of carbon emissions daily. Solar panels on BMTC buildings also contribute to clean energy generation.</p>.<p>"Protecting nature is our shared social duty and we must adopt eco-friendly lifestyles to fight rising pollution," a BMTC official said.</p>.World Environment day: Forest dept, MCC to plant 2.46L seedlings to enhance Mysuru's Green cover.<p>At the KSR Bengaluru Railway Station, the South Western Railway (SWR) concluded its Climate Change campaign. Railway Chief Ashutosh Kumar Singh led staff and passengers in taking a green pledge. Scouts and Guides performed a short play on the dangers of plastic, and the team distributed cloth bags to passengers.</p>.<p>The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) launched a website to enable the public to participate in a tree plantation drive on June 27. BDA Chairman NA Haris said the authority aims to plant 15 lakh saplings to restore the city's 'Garden City' character.</p>.<p>The Karnataka Central Diocese, led by Bishop Vincent Vinod Kumar, began a month-long drive to plant more than 1,000 trees across churches and schools.</p>.<p>At Kuvempu Park, residents and 50 schoolchildren from the HSR Citizen Forum participated in a 'Feed the Soil' drive, nourishing local plants with organic compost made from household kitchen waste. Forum president BNS Ratnakar said healthy soil is the foundation for a healthy planet.</p>