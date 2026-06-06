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Bengaluru marks World Environment Day with tree drives, green pledges across sectors

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) launched a drive to plant at least 10 saplings at every bus depot.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 20:34 IST
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Schoolchildren and local residents joined the HSR Citizen Forum at Kuvempu Park on Friday to nurture young saplings using organic compost made from household kitchen waste.

Schoolchildren and local residents joined the HSR Citizen Forum at Kuvempu Park on Friday to nurture young saplings using organic compost made from household kitchen waste. 

Credit: Special Arrangement

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Published 05 June 2026, 20:34 IST
BengaluruWorld Environment DayBengaluru news

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