<p>A two-day event hopes to open up conversations around masculinity, gender and society through art, research and dialogue. Organised by Maraa, the event centres around the launch of ‘Mardangi ke Roop’, a guide designed to help initiate discussions on masculinity in diverse contexts. The guide is the result of nearly five years of work and collaboration with around 30 people from NGOs and social movements across the country. It looks at masculinity beyond just men and boys, bringing in intersections of caste, class, labour, language and landscape.</p>.Bangalore Love Festival | Fest on love, justice and solidarity.<p>On April 25, the launch will be accompanied by panel discussions featuring community-based practitioners. The second day focuses on “Making/Unmaking”, a research initiative that supports artists, activists and practitioners to study their own communities.</p>.<p>April 25-26. At Bangalore International Centre, Domlur. For details, look up bangaloreinternationalcentre.org</p>