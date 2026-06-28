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Bengaluru: Massive blaze tears through chemical factory in Electronics City; no casualties

Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 14:46 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 14:46 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsFireChemical FactoryElectronic city

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