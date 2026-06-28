Bengaluru: Massive blaze tears through chemical factory in Electronics City; no casualties

<p>Bengaluru: A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/electronics-city">Electronics City</a> but no casualties were reported. <br><br>At 5.13 pm, the fire department received an alert about a massive blaze tearing through the factory located near the Shell petrol station on Jigani Link Road and dispatched four fire tenders, an official said. </p>.Bengaluru | Kanakapura Road: Metro gives hope, BMTC getting better but traffic still disappoints.<p>The factory — named Divya Exports and Imports — belongs to one Harinath and manufactures chemical thinners, an officer from the jurisdictional Hebbagodi police station told DH. <br><br>Since it was a Sunday, there were no workers at the factory, averting casualties. </p>.'Tombstone of urban planning': BJP's Tejasvi Surya flags flaws in Bengaluru tunnel project launched by Shivakumar.<p>Police are at the scene to assist firefighters and efforts are still underway to contain the blaze. Visuals of thick black smoke rising into the sky flooded social media. <br><br>Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire," the officer said.</p>