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Bengaluru may see light to moderate rains this week: IMD

The maximum and minimum temperatures will likely hover between 37 and 22 degrees Celsius.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 15:42 IST
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Commuters pull their two-wheelers through a waterlogged road amid a traffic jam after heavy rainfall, in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Commuters pull their two-wheelers through a waterlogged road amid a traffic jam after heavy rainfall, in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Credit: PTI Photo

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Published 01 May 2026, 15:42 IST
India NewsrainsBengaluruIMDKarnatakaRainfallIndian Meteorological Department

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