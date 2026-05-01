<p>Bengaluru: After torrential rains, along with hailstorms, lashed <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bengaluru-karnataka-india">Bengaluru</a> on Wednesday, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/india-meteorological-department">Indian Meteorological Department</a> (IMD) has predicted that the city is likely to see light to moderate spells of rain for a few days this week. </p><p>“Partly cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain/thundershowers accompanied by gusty wind with wind speed 30-40 kmph likely,” the IMD said in its prediction issued till May 5. </p><p>The maximum and minimum temperatures will likely hover between 37 and 22 degrees Celsius, the report noted. </p><p>While the intensity was not as high as on Wednesday, the city witnessed light to moderate rainfall on Friday. The showers began with gusty winds towards the evening. </p>.Bengaluru to see thunderstorms and showers from Tuesday.<p>Many areas of South Bengaluru, including Girinagar, Basavanagudi, Banashankari, JP Nagar and BTM Layout, reported moderate to heavy rainfall. Rajarajeshwari Nagar also received moderate to heavy rainfall along with wind and thunderstorms.</p><p>Some of the areas in the northern part and the central part of the area received light showers.</p><p>“Maximum temperature were appreciably above normal (3.1° C to 5.0° C) at one or two places over North Interior Karnataka, above normal (1.6° C to 3.0° C) at a few places over Coastal Karnataka, At one or two places over South Interior Karnataka and Below normal (-1.6° C to -3.0° C) At one or two places over Interior Karnataka. Maximum temperatures were normal over the remaining places,” the IMD said in its daily report. </p><p>No large change in maximum temperature over the state during the next 5 days, the MeT Department predicted.</p>