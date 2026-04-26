<p>Bengaluru: Minister of State for Railways <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/v-somanna">V Somanna</a> on Saturday said a new mega coaching terminal was planned in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/yelahanka">Yelahanka</a> in northern Bengaluru. </p>.<p>He added that an integrated container logistics terminal would be set up at Thimmarajanahalli in Tumakuru, which was expected to create jobs. Somanna also announced plans to quadruple the Bengaluru-Tumakuru railway line and start a new MEMU train service from Yelahanka to Arsikere via Yeshwantpur and Tumakuru. </p>.<p>He said the Rayadurga–Tumakuru (207 km) new railway line project was progressing well and was likely to be completed by December 2027. Work on the Tumakuru-Davangere-Chitradurga railway line is also progressing well, he added. </p>.Karnataka govt not giving land, ‘hindering’ railway projects: Somanna.<p>Somanna laid the foundation stone for pedestrian subways. </p>.<p>The subway near Kyatsandra railway station, at old level crossing number 36, is being taken up at an approximate cost of Rs 5.5 crore, while the one at Maruthi Nagar, between Tumakuru and Kyatsandra stations, is estimated to cost Rs 3.5 crore. Both projects will be completed by January 2027, he said. </p>