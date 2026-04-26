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Bengaluru| Mega coaching terminal planned in Yelahanka: State Railways Minister V Somanna

He said the Rayadurga–Tumakuru (207 km) new railway line project was progressing well and was likely to be completed by December 2027.
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 23:49 IST
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Published 25 April 2026, 23:49 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarntaka

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