<p>Two men booked for drugging and raping a college student in a northern Bengaluru villa on Valentine's Day have allegedly absconded, prompting the Amruthahalli police to launch a search to track them down. </p><p>The 19-year-old student alleged that her drink was spiked during the private party, causing her to lose consciousness. She was later sexually assaulted by her 21-year-old boyfriend and his 32-year-old friend, she said in her police complaint. </p><p>Based on her statement, police registered a case, invoking sections pertaining to rape and other offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). </p><p>A senior police officer said: "We are yet to question the suspects. Both of them are absconding and their mobile phones are switched off. A special team has been formed to track them down." </p><p>The suspects filed a counter-complaint, alleging that the student attempted to extort money from them by making false accusations and threatening to approach a news channel. Police officials said they were investigating both complaints and analysing evidence, including forensic samples and digital records. </p><p><strong>'Inconsistent statements'</strong></p><p>Meanwhile, police said the complainant had allegedly changed her version of the incident during questioning. Investigators said she appeared unclear about the sequence of events and had not provided consistent statements so far.</p><p>A police officer close to the investigation said her shifting stand had "complicated" the probe, making it difficult for officers to establish the exact circumstances of the alleged incident. Police added that her conduct during questioning was unusual, and further verification of facts is under way.</p>