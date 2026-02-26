Menu
Bengaluru Metro chief inspects Pink Line's elevated stretch

The inspection covered civil works, station development, viaduct construction, system installations, and other associated infrastructure components, BMRCL said in a statement.
Last Updated : 25 February 2026, 20:52 IST
