<p>Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) Managing Director J Ravishankar on Wednesday inspected ongoing works on the elevated section of the Pink Line. </p>.<p>As part of the regular progress review and quality assurance process, he inspected the stretch to assess construction progress, adherence to safety protocols, engineering standards and overall project preparedness.</p>.<p>The inspection covered civil works, station development, viaduct construction, system installations, and other associated infrastructure components, BMRCL said in a statement. </p>.<p>Although the BMRCL aims to commission the 7.5-km stretch this May, much would depend on statutory clearances for the new trains that will operate on the route. </p>