Bengaluru: Metro disruption highlights ‘brazen’ auto sector, gaps in bus ops

<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/namma-metro">metro</a> disruption on Tuesday shed light on the city’s heavy dependence on autorickshaws, triggering commuter chaos and allegations of fare gouging.</p>.<p>The situation also highlighted concerns over inadequate regulation of auto operations, commuters said.</p>.<p>Due to the unexpected disruption, many commuters were stranded for hours without transport at major traffic hotspots such as MG Road, Indiranagar, Whitefield, and Baiyappanahalli.</p>.Gone nuts: How a snapped bolt triggered Bengaluru Namma Metro's biggest disruption.<p>Tarun Vijaykumar, a Malleswaram resident, said high auto fares forced him and his wife to walk 1–2 km from the Singayyanapalya metro station, hoping to find a less crowded area, but found similar congestion everywhere. </p><p>"Yesterday was a testament to how unregulated the auto market is. The drivers have no fear; they were brazenly demanding high fares right in front of the police,” he said.</p>.<p>Unverified videos circulating on social media also showed frustrated commuters hitching rides on lorries and trucks to reach home. Many commuters said their lack of awareness of BMTC services left them heavily dependent on ride-hailing apps.</p>.<p>“The BMTC carries more people every day (48 lakh trips) than any other city, but many commuters still find it difficult to catch a bus due to lack of awareness. Bus routes, schedules and live information are now available on the Namma BMTC app and website and are also displayed at many bus stops. For first-time bus users, I highly recommend joining the 'Friends of BMTC' community built by passionate bus lovers,” said Srinivas Alavilli, a civic activist.</p>.<p>Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said the traffic police’s primary focus was maintaining traffic flow and ensuring commuter safety.</p>.<p>“The entire metro crowd poured onto the streets; it was chaotic. Our sole concern was commuter safety and traffic regulation. We wanted to ensure everyone had a safe ride. In such situations, police cannot regulate fares. As a quick solution, we also suggested that BMRCL work with BMTC to deploy buses to metro stations,” he said.</p>.Bengaluru | Purple Line disruption: Metro glitch triggers commuter chaos .<p>GT Prabhakara Reddy, Chief Traffic Manager (Operations), BMTC, said 22 bus services were operated from MG Road and Indiranagar metro stations towards Majestic and Shivajinagar, carrying an additional 4,000 passengers.</p>.<p>“We deployed Sarathi patrol vehicles to manage crowds and divert buses until 11 pm. Even KSRTC buses chipped in,” he said.</p>.<p>He added that to streamline metro–bus coordination during such situations, an arrangement is being developed where metro station managers can directly contact local bus depot managers to facilitate passenger movement. “For example, if there is an issue at the Indiranagar metro station, buses can be deployed from Depot 6,” he said.</p>