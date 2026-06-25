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Bengaluru: Metro disruption highlights ‘brazen’ auto sector, gaps in bus ops

Unverified videos circulating on social media also showed frustrated commuters hitching rides on lorries and trucks to reach home.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 01:41 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 01:41 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsNamma Metro

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