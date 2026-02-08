<p>Bengaluru: Namma Metro has temporarily put on hold the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/bengaluru-metro-fare-hike-centre-cant-cut-fares-only-reconstitute-panel-3889635">5 per cent fare hike</a>, which was slated to come into effect on Monday. </p><p>In a statement, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said the hike has been kept on hold until further orders. The decision on revised fares will be communicated after a review by the board, it added. </p>.Bengaluru: New BMTC bus stops closer to 10 metro stations .<p>While the BMRCL did not specify the reasons for deferring the hike, well-placed sources said the decision was taken following directions from the Union government.</p>