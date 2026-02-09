Bengaluru Metro fare row | Decision to put hike on hold by state govt, Centre has no role in it: Deputy CM Shivakumar

<p>Karnataka Deputy CM <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">DK Shivakumar</a> Monday said that the state government had asked to put on hold the Bengaluru Metro fare hike and the Centre had no role in it.</p><p>"BMRCL (Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited) fare increase is based on a formula - OMR cost, existing cost based on CPI, energy cost. </p><p>Based on this, I have directed them to come up with a revised fare. Delhi, for example, security and other things are taken care of by the central government. The cost is very high. I have asked them to recalculate. The decision to put the fare hike on hold was made by the Karnataka Government; the central government has no role in this.," Shivakumar said.</p>.Bengaluru: 5% Namma Metro fare hike put on hold, but till when?.<p>"There is a formula accordingly, FFC (Fees Fixation Committee) has done all the workouts of expenditure and other things." </p><p>BMRCL on Sunday said it has put on hold the implementation of the annual fare revision, which was scheduled to come into effect from February 9.</p><p>In a statement, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited said the earlier announcement regarding the fare revision would not be implemented until further orders, indicating that a final decision is still pending.</p> <p><em>(With inputs from agencies)</em></p>