Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru Metro fare row | Decision to put hike on hold by state govt, Centre has no role in it: Deputy CM Shivakumar

BMRCL on Sunday said it has put on hold the implementation of the annual fare revision, which was scheduled to come into effect from February 9.
Last Updated : 09 February 2026, 11:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 February 2026, 11:23 IST
Bengaluru newsNamma MetroDK Shivakumar

Follow us on :

Follow Us