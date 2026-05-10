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Bengaluru metro services unaffected

The U-turn comes just a day after it had announced a scheduled maintenance block between Shri Balagangadhara Swamiji (Hosahalli) and Cubbon Park stations.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 21:18 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 21:18 IST
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