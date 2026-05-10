<p>Bengaluru: The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on Saturday withdrew its previous notification regarding the temporary suspension of services at two stations on the Purple Line.</p>.<p>The U-turn comes just a day after it had announced a scheduled maintenance block between Shri Balagangadhara Swamiji (Hosahalli) and Cubbon Park stations.</p>.<p>BMRCL confirmed that metro operations will now remain unaffected across the entire network. To accommodate a projected surge in ridership due to several high-profile events scheduled across the city, the corporation has further decided to advance the commencement of services.</p>.<p>Breaking away from the usual 7 am Sunday start, trains will begin operations at 5 am only on May 10.</p>