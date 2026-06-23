Bengaluru metro trains face rush-hour chaos after snag in power supply

<p>Bengaluru: In one of the biggest disruptions in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/namma-metro">Namma Metro</a>'s history, Purple Line train services through the CBD were suspended for several hours on Tuesday evening, leaving thousands of commuters stranded as they tried to make their way home. </p><p>The disruption was triggered by an apparent electrical fault as the train pulled into the Cubbon Park station around 6.30 pm. </p><p>"The electrified third rail that supplies power to the train has been damaged. We are in the process of rectifying the issue. An investigation will determine what caused it," Alok Sahay, Director (Operations and Maintenance) at Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), told <em>DH</em>. </p>.No Namma metro from MG Road to Majestic and beyond after technical snag in train at Cubbon Park.<p>The third rail operates at 750 V and is covered by a yellow fibreglass protective shroud. </p><p>In a post on X, a metro passenger reported a loud noise in the last coach as the train entered the Cubbon Park tunnel. The passenger said the train's HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning) system shut down as it picked up speed and that occasional jerks were felt. </p><p>BMRCL Chief Public Relations Officer B L Yashavanth Chavan said the noise may have been caused by contact between the Current Collector Device (CCD) and a third-rail component, pending investigation. </p><p>The CCD, mounted under a metro train, makes sliding contact with the third rail to draw electrical power for the train. </p><p>After the train came to a halt at the Cubbon Park station, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bmrcl">BMRCL</a> suspended services between MG Road and Magadi Road, affecting six stations, including the Majestic interchange. </p><p>The disruption hit commuters particularly hard because Challaghatta-bound services are typically packed during the evening rush hour. </p><p>As a temporary measure, the BMRCL ran short-loop services between MG Road and Whitefield and between Magadi Road and Challaghatta. Chavan said the Magadi Road station was chosen because it had turnouts to allow trains to reverse direction on either side. </p>.Minor fire at Bengaluru's Nagasandra metro station, train ops unaffected.<p>Manjunath, who was travelling from Whitefield to Kengeri, said Majestic-bound passengers were asked to deboard at MG Road. </p><p>The BMRCL made announcements inside trains and at stations to keep passengers informed. </p><p>Meanwhile, frustration grew outside metro stations as passengers scrambled to get autos, cabs and other transport. Ride apps either declined bookings or took long to process them, while autos plying on the street demanded exorbitant fares. Many auto drivers demanded Rs 200 per person for a ride towards <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/majestic">Majestic</a>. </p><p>Some commuters shared cabs and autos. </p><p>Rishika Kumari was among those who shared an auto with another commuter. "I live 15 km away and auto drivers are demanding Rs 450. I found other commuters haggling with auto drivers for the same locality, so we are sharing an auto." </p><p>The situation worsened by 8 pm as authorities further suspended train services between Indiranagar and MG Road. At press time, operations had not been restored. </p>.<p>Many commuters who got off at Indiranagar said they had to change up to three buses to reach destinations such as Magadi Road, Deepanjali Nagar and Mysuru Road. </p>.DH Interview | 'Metro alone can't solve Bengaluru traffic': KBG defends big road projects.<p>The traffic police deployed additional personnel near metro stations to ensure public safety, security and smooth movement of commuters. </p><p><strong>Frequent disruptions</strong></p><p>Metro train disruptions are common in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>, with Purple and Yellow lines encountering suspensions in recent times. </p><p>In late 2025, the Yellow Line faced nearly a dozen disruptions due to technical snags. In 2024, the Purple Line services faced delays on nearly half a dozen occasions. </p><p>Bangalore Central MP P C Mohan called repeated disruptions "unacceptable," saying a city that depends on the metro cannot endure recurring technical failures. He urged the BMRCL to review maintenance standards and fix systemic lapses.</p>