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Bengaluru metro trains face rush-hour chaos after snag in power supply

Indiranagar-Majestic servcies not restored yet.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 18:04 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 18:04 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsNamma MetroBMRCL

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