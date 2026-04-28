<p>Bengaluru: The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has received the 10th train for the Yellow Line. </p>.<p>All six coaches of the trainset have been unloaded at the Hebbagodi depot. After completion of coupling and gangway fitment, the trainset will be moved to the Inspection Bay Line for further tests, a senior BMRLC official said. </p>.<p>The train must run on the mainline for at least 750 km before it can be deployed for commercial operation, possibly in the third week of May. </p>.<p>Meanwhile, the ninth train that arrived from Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (TRSL) earlier is undergoing trial runs and is expected to enter passenger service in early May. </p>.Bengaluru: Pink Line RDSO trials from today; no May opening for Bannerghatta metro.<p>With 10 trains, peak-hour frequency on the 19.75-km RV Road-Bommasandra metro line will be 6-7 minutes. One train will be kept as a spare for emergencies, a senior BMRCL official said. </p>