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Bengaluru Metro Yellow Line gets 10th train

All six coaches of the trainset have been unloaded at the Hebbagodi depot.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 21:10 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 21:10 IST
Bengaluru newsNamma Metro

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