<p>Bengaluru: Starting Friday, Namma Metro trains on the Yellow Line will run every nine minutes during peak hours and every 14 minutes during non-peak hours. </p>.<p>The current frequency is 10 minutes and 18 minutes, respectively. </p>.<p>The peak hours run from 8 am to noon and 4 pm to 9 pm. </p>.<p>Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) received the eighth Yellow Line trainset on January 19, raising hopes that frequency would improve during both peak and non-peak hours. </p>.Bengaluru Metro: BEML dispatches more coaches for Pink Line.<p>Although the eighth train was inducted into passenger service recently, the frequency remained unchanged because one train is being kept as a maintenance spare for emergencies, sources aware of the matter said. </p>.<p>However, amid growing passenger frustration, the BMRCL has decided to increase train frequency from Monday to Saturday. There will be no change on Sundays. First- and last-train timings from terminal stations (RV Road and Bommasandra) also remain unchanged, the BMRCL stated. </p>.<p>The 19.15-km RV Road-Bommasandra metro line, which opened on August 11 last year and connects the tech hub of Electronics City, has average daily ridership of one lakh. </p>.<p><span class="bold"><strong>Third train for Pink Line</strong></span></p>.<p>Bengaluru-headquartered BEML delivered the third trainset for Namma Metro's Pink Line on Thursday, sources have told DH. </p>.<p>At the Kothanur depot, all six coaches were assembled into a train and moved to the Inspection Bay Line (IBL) for further inspections. </p>.<p>The PSU had rolled out the Pink Line's prototype train on December 11, 2025, and then dispatched the second train on February 3. </p>.<p>The prototype needs statutory clearances before induction into revenue service, a process that could take months. </p>.<p>The BMRCL, which aims to open the Pink Line's 7.5-km Kalena Agrahara-Taverekere section in May, will use the trains to conduct anti-collision tests. BEML aims to supply six trains for the Pink Line by May. </p>.<p><span class="bold"><strong>Metro chief inspects airport line</strong> </span></p>.<p>BMRCL Managing Director J Ravishankar conducted an on-site inspection of the Blue Line (KR Pura-Airport) on Thursday. </p>.<p>Accompanied by senior officials and contractors, he reviewed the civil and station work progress from Kasthurinagar to Kodigehalli Cross. </p>.<p>He emphasised the need for early viaduct completion to minimise traffic disruption along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and reviewed the progress of station architectural finishing works, which were recently awarded. </p>.<p>The BMRCL aims to open the 27-km Hebbal-Airport section in June 2027 and the 11-km Hebbal-KR Pura stretch in December that year. </p>