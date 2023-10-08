Bengaluru Metro's full Purple Line opens on Oct 9; Check timings, frequency & fare

Bengalureans' long wait to travel by metro from Whitefield to the CBD and beyond ends on Monday as train services begin on two new sections.
After days of suspense and stoic silence, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) finally confirmed on Sunday that two new sections of the Purple Line will open on October 9.
Of the two sections, one connects Baiyappanahalli with KR Pura (2.1 km) and the other Kengeri with Challaghatta (2.05 km).
The Baiyappanahalli-KR Pura section is the missing link on the Purple Line and will play a crucial role in connecting the tech hub of Whitefield with the CBD and beyond.
Beating the tradition, there will be no formal/informal function to open the two sections on Monday. That will happen only two weeks later when Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates them in the presence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.
The announcement that both two metro sections will open without red tape delighted citizens. Given the serious traffic situation between Baiyappanahalli and KR Puram, Bengalureans had asked the authorities to shun official formalities and immediately start commercial operations on both sections.
The Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) cleared the Baiyappanahalli-KR Pura section on September 25 and the Kengeri-Challaghatta section on September 30.
Sunday saw hectic activities. The BJP's Bangalore Central MP, P C Mohan, told DH on Sunday morning that both sections would open on October 9 without any official inauguration to avoid inconvenience to citizens. He later made a public announcement in this regard.
In a joint statement, Mohan and other parliamentarians L S Tejasvi Surya (Bangalore South) and D V Sadananda Gowda (Bangalore North) said the prime minister had instructed the BMRCL to start operations immediately.
However, the confirmation from the BMRCL came several hours later.
"BMRCL wishes to inform the public regarding the opening of passenger services on the two sections... with effect from October 9, 2023," it said.
With the opening of both sections, the East-West Purple Line from Whitefield (Kadugodi) to Challaghatta will be complete with a total length of 43.49 km and 37 metro stations. Bengaluru Metro's operational network will increase from 69.66 km to 73.81 km with 66 metro stations, it added.
Purple Line frequency
Peak hours
Whitefield (Kadugodi) to Pattandur Agrahara: 10 min
Pattandur Agrahara to Mysuru Road: 5 min
Majestic to MG Road: 3 mins (only during morning peak hours)
Mysuru Road to Challaghatta: 10 min
Non-peak hours
15 mins during the early morning hours and 8-10 minutes during other non-peak hours.
Timings
Train services will start at 5 am from all stations.
The last train from Whitefield (Kadugodi) will depart at 10.45 pm and from other terminal stations at 11.05 pm.
Travel time
Whitefield (Kadugodi) to Challaghatta: 82 mins
Fare: Rs 60
No of trainsets (6 coaches each): 33
No of trips: 180