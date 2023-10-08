Bengaluru Metro's full Purple Line opens on Oct 9; Check timings, frequency & fare

Bengalureans' long wait to travel by metro from Whitefield to the CBD and beyond ends on Monday as train services begin on two new sections.

After days of suspense and stoic silence, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) finally confirmed on Sunday that two new sections of the Purple Line will open on October 9.

Of the two sections, one connects Baiyappanahalli with KR Pura (2.1 km) and the other Kengeri with Challaghatta (2.05 km).

The Baiyappanahalli-KR Pura section is the missing link on the Purple Line and will play a crucial role in connecting the tech hub of Whitefield with the CBD and beyond.