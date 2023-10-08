Bengaluru Metro's Purple Line to be fully operational from Oct 9

Bengaluru Metro's Purple Line will be fully operational from Monday, October 9, without any official inauguration.

The 2.1-km Baiyappanahalli-KR Pura and 2.05-km Kengeri-Challaghatta sections will open to the public from 5 am. They are part of the Purple Line, which will stretch from Whitefield in the east to Challaghatta in the west and span 42.85 km.