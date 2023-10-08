Home
Bengaluru Metro's Purple Line to be fully operational from Oct 9

Bangalore Central MP, P C Mohan, in whose constituency the crucial Baiyappanahalli-KR Pura metro line falls, confirmed the development to DH.
Last Updated 08 October 2023, 10:38 IST

Bengaluru Metro's Purple Line will be fully operational from Monday, October 9, without any official inauguration.

The 2.1-km Baiyappanahalli-KR Pura and 2.05-km Kengeri-Challaghatta sections will open to the public from 5 am. They are part of the Purple Line, which will stretch from Whitefield in the east to Challaghatta in the west and span 42.85 km.

Bangalore Central MP, P C Mohan, in whose constituency the crucial Baiyappanahalli-KR Pura metro line falls, confirmed the development to DH on Sunday.

"I personally requested the BMRCL managing director to open both lines to the public without waiting for official inauguration," he stated.

An official inauguration is expected to take place later this month, he added.

(Published 08 October 2023, 10:38 IST)
