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Bengaluru: Ministry of Women and Child Development invites applications from children for bravery awards

The award is open to children aged 5 to 18 years. The last date for submission is July 31.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 21:29 IST
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Published 31 May 2026, 21:29 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsMinistry of Women and Child Developmentbravery award

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