Bengaluru: Ministry of Women and Child Development invites applications from children for bravery awards

<p>Bengaluru: The Ministry of Women and Child Development has invited applications for the National Pradhan Mantri Bal Puraskar 2026.</p>.<p>Children from the Bengaluru Urban district who have demonstrated exceptional courage in saving others, or who have achieved excellence in sports, social service, technology, environmental conservation, art, culture or innovation, can apply online at https://awards.gov.in.</p>.<p>The award is open to children aged 5 to 18 years. The last date for submission is July 31.</p>.Bengaluru Urban District Child Protection Units invites applications for Foster Care Programme 2026–27.<p>For more information, applicants can contact their respective District Child Protection Units:</p>.<p><span class="bold">Bengaluru Central:</span> 080-29919017; dcpo.bc@gmail.com.<br /><span class="bold">Bengaluru East (KR Puram):</span> 080-29904132; dcpoblreast@gmail.com.<br /><span class="bold">Bengaluru North (Yelahanka):</span> 080-28461452; dcpoyalahanka@gmail.com.<br /><span class="bold">Bengaluru South (Kengeri):</span> 080-23442233; southdcpo@gmail.com.<br /><span class="bold">Bengaluru West (Anekal):</span> 080-22076833; anekaldcpo@gmail.com.</p>.<p>This information is provided according to an official release.</p>