Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru minor sexually assaulted; 2 booked for filming act to blackmail victim

Police said the accused were arrested after an FIR was registered by officials from the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) on Tuesday.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 01:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 April 2026, 01:53 IST
BengaluruCrimePocsoBlackmail

Follow us on :

Follow Us