Bengaluru minor sexually assaulted; 2 booked for filming act to blackmail victim

<p>Bengaluru: Jeevan Beema Nagar police have registered a Pocso case against two men for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl in Murugeshpalya.</p>.<p>Police said the accused were arrested after an FIR was registered by officials from the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) on Tuesday. </p>.<p>According to the FIR, on April 11, a local resident saw the girl being assaulted by her female colleague inside a salon and informed the police through the Namma 112 emergency helpline.</p>.<p>During counselling by the child helpline and DCPU team, the 16-year-old victim, originally from Delhi, stated that she had been undergoing training at a salon run by the accused since October 2025 and was forced to live with one of them.</p>.Cop arrested for sexually harassing minor male student in Bengaluru.<p>During this time, she was sexually assaulted. The prime accused, who had befriended her, also recorded the incident to blackmail her and threatened her not to disclose it to anyone.</p>.<p>Based on the victim’s statement, DCPU officials visited her parents, who live in Electronics City. However, they reportedly refused to take her back, stating that she had left home years ago.</p>.<p>The girl was then sent to a child care institution, and Jeevan Beema Nagar police are continuing their investigation into the case.</p>