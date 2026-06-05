Bengaluru: Modi-Meloni incident drives up earring sales

<p class="bodytext">A Bengaluru-based startup has gained traction after PM Narendra Modi gifted his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni a box of Melody sweets. Called Rainbow Hues, they aim to sell ‘wearable nostalgia’ through acrylic jewellery modelled after 90s kids’ favourite treats. Among their products is the ‘Melody’ earrings, which saw a 40% spike in sales after the Modi-Meloni incident. “The earrings were sold out within 24 hours of the incident and it took about a week to restock them. We are currently restocking them for the third time,” recalled 36-year-old Rebecca Mendonza, the brand’s founder.</p>.Modi’s ‘Melody’ diplomacy triggers jump in unrelated Parle stocks.<p class="bodytext">Some of their other popular earrings are modelled after sweets like Kismi, Hajmola and Kaccha Mango Bite. They are also planning to launch earring replicas of Lays and other Indian snacks.</p>