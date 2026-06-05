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Bengaluru: Modi-Meloni incident drives up earring sales

Some of their other popular earrings are modelled after sweets like Kismi, Hajmola and Kaccha Mango Bite. They are also planning to launch earring replicas of Lays and other Indian snacks.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 00:24 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 00:24 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsMetrolife

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