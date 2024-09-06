Bengaluru monuments call for care

Akhila Udayashankar, a conservation architect, is a part of the team that is currently working on restoring the government museum on Kasturba Road. She has a more positive outlook on the future of heritage buildings in the city. “In the past 5-8 years, we have been seeing an increase in efforts to restore both private and non-private buildings,” she says. Her team has worked on a number of old churches such as St Mark’s Cathedral on M G Road and St John’s Church, Frazer Town. They are currently restoring a portion of the East Parade Church on M G Road. She details the challenges conservation architects face. “It is hard to find masons who are skilled in working with lime plaster. Carpenters who are competent in working with teakwood are getting difficult to come by. A lot of the old buildings have stucco work and not many masons are adept at it,” Akhila explains.