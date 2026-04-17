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Bengaluru: More auto drivers keen to switch from LPG/CNG to electric

Drivers are required to obtain retrofit certificates from the department to install the retrofitment kit. This includes the process of converting CNG and LPG autos to electric ones.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 10:52 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 10:52 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsLPGElectric Vehicleauto driversCNG

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