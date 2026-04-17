<p>Auto drivers using CNG and LPG are now opting to convert their vehicles to electric ones, instead of spending Rs 4 lakh on a new electric auto. The Transport Department has seen a rise in enquiries regarding the conversion process, an official said. </p><p>“There is growing interest among drivers, and we are also trying to create awareness. Many drivers come to us enquiring about the conversion process and all that it entails,” the official told DH. </p>.Indian Oil enhances auto LPG supplies in Bengaluru by 300%; ramps up supplies across Karnataka.<p>Drivers are required to obtain retrofit certificates from the department to install the retrofitment kit. This includes the process of converting CNG and LPG autos to electric ones.</p><p>The process has also caught the interest of auto drivers in light of the ongoing gas crisis, which has forced them to wait for hours at the gas stations. </p><p>“I’m currently saving money to convert my LPG auto to electric. Overall, I need Rs 2.5 lakh to get the work done, which is almost 40-50 per cent cheaper than buying a new electric auto. For the past two weeks, I’ve been operating at a loss, as prices have increased, and I spent most of the time waiting at gas stations. Electric autos are the way forward,” said Afroz A, a driver from Sultanpalya. </p><p>Thirty-two-year-old Praveen Kumar converted his father’s auto to an electric one last month. “My father passed away in October. He drove this auto for years, and it held sentimental value, so after he passed away, I continued to drive it. But as the engine was getting old, it had lots of issues. Around the same time, there was also a growing conversation about the war and how it would impact gas prices. So I did some research and found that this conversion process would be the most cost-effective and efficient option,” he added. </p>.Why not just Delhi, India must view EVs as a clean air strategy, not just an auto shift.<p>The conversion process takes an average of 10-14 days, including getting permission from the RTO, said C Suresh Kumar, a 61-year-old Mathikere resident, who also began using an electric auto last month. The improved electric vehicle charging facilities in the city have also acted as a positive marker, drivers said. “I converted my auto in January and have not faced any trouble with the charging. There are several charging points across the city, and the converted autos have fast charging,” said Pattabiram, 51.</p><p><strong>Autos with permits</strong></p><p>LPG autos: 1.35 lakh</p><p>CNG autos: 69,551</p><p>E-autos: 33</p><p>Electric vehicles were earlier exempted from permits. The Transport Department began issuing them permits only towards the end of 2025. </p>