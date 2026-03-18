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Bengaluru: More eateries plan ‘gas crisis charge’ as prices near Rs 5K per cylinder

Casino, a restaurant on New BEL Road, has started levying a 10% ‘gas crisis charge’ since Tuesday.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 01:03 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 01:03 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsLPGrestaurants

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