Bengaluru: More than 18k govt schools have less than 30 kids

Bengaluru: Over 18,000 government schools in the state have less than 30 students. Of them, more than 4,000 schools have fewer than 10 students.
During 2023-24, the number schools with less than 10 students was 3,349, which increased to 4,398 during the 2024-25 academic year, according to data from the Department of School Education & Literacy.
Admissions in state-run schools have been decreasing despite various schemes by the government to attract students. Authorities blame the financial status of parents and migration as key reasons for a dip in enrolments.
Of the 46,000 government schools, 17,570 have enrolments between 11 and 30. Schools with enrolment between 11 and 20 are 7,810 and those between 21 and 30 are 5,362. These are all primary schools. Interestingly, there are very few high schools with low enrolment with just two high schools with less than 10 students while 10 high schools have between 11 and 21 students and 35 have between 21 and 30 students.
Interestingly, Bengaluru South and North taluks have fewer schools with enrolment of less than 10. In Bengaluru South, there are 39 such schools and in North 19 schools. Dharwad and Yadgir have only nine schools with enrolment between 1 and 10. The highest number of such schools are in Hassan with 490 followed by Tumakuru with 366, Kolar 347, Mandya 296 and Ramanagara 283.
During the recently-concluded legislature session, the government said it is taking various measures to attract students.
