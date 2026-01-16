<p>Bengaluru: A 30-year-old mother of two was found murdered in a farmland in southeastern Bengaluru on Thursday, police said.</p>.<p>The victim, Sonali Khatun, had left home in Siddapura near Varthur around 7:30 pm on Wednesday to collect her mobile phone from Brookefield, where she worked as a housekeeper in a residential building. She had taken her husband’s phone with her.</p>.Bengaluru: Domestic help kills elderly woman, dies by suicide.<p>When she failed to return home, her family attempted to contact her, but found both phones switched off. They began searching for her and later discovered her body in the farmland.</p>.<p>Police suspect she was strangled with a veil.</p>.<p>Based on a complaint filed by her mother, Syara Khatun, the Varthur police have registered a case of murder and launched an investigation.</p>.<p>Sonali lived with her husband, Babu, and their two children. The family had moved to Bengaluru two years ago. Her husband works as a daily wage labourer.</p>