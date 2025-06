Bengaluru motorist's death: Lorry driver sentenced to 2 yrs in jail

Puttaswamy, 58, crashed into the back of a scooter on the Kadugodi railway bridge near Hope Farm in the Whitefield traffic police station limits around 11 am on July 18, 2023. The rider, Poornima S Hegde, was thrown to the ground. She succumbed to her injuries.