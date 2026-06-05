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Bengaluru: MSc student slips, falls to death while plucking jackfruit from tree on GKVK campus

Based on a complaint filed by Akash's parents, Yelahanka police have registered a case of unnatural death and launched an investigation.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 14:42 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 14:42 IST
BengaluruJackfruitGKVKaccidental death

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