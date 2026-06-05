Bengaluru: MSc student slips, falls to death while plucking jackfruit from tree on GKVK campus

<p>Bengaluru: A student pursuing master's in agriculture died after accidentally falling off a jackfruit tree while attempting to pluck fruits at the GKVK campus in northern Bengaluru in the early hours of Friday, officials said. </p><p>Akash K (24), a Kudligi native studying final-year MSc (Agriculture), and two of his friends — Hasan Basha and Prashanth — went to pluck jamun fruits from a tree inside the campus around 12.30 am. After collecting jamun fruits, they decided to pluck jackfruit from another tree around 1.30 am. </p><p>However, while climbing the tree, Akash accidentally slipped and fell to the ground, suffering severe head and shoulder injuries. He was taken to Yelahanka government hospital, which referred him to a private hospital. Doctors there eventually declared him brought dead. </p>.Bengaluru teen dies after falling from abandoned resort while making reel.<p>Based on a complaint filed by Akash's parents, Yelahanka police have registered a case of unnatural death and launched an investigation. </p><p>Akash was an active volunteer of the National Service Scheme (NSS) and had received the President’s Award for Best Volunteer. He represented Karnataka in the Republic Day Parade in 2024. With a family background in farming, he had secured the MSc (Agriculture) seat through the government quota, police said.</p>