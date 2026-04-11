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Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat sleeper train approved, travel time likely 17-18 hours

It is fully electrified but does not have double tracks all along. However, it serves only a few districts in Karnataka.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 15:24 IST
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Published 11 April 2026, 15:24 IST
India NewsAshwini VaishnawBengaluruKarnatakaVande Bharat ExpressVande Bharat

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