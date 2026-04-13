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Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat sleeper train to run via Kalaburagi with 16-hour travel time

Citing his telephonic conversation with the Railway Board chairman, Bangalore South MP L S Tejasvi said brand new coaches were being readied and the target was to start the service by July-end.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 16:20 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 16:20 IST
Bengaluru newsMumbaiVande Bharat

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