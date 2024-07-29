Bengaluru municipality garbage truck mows down two IT employees

Halasuru Gate traffic police, who registered the case, noted that the incident occurred around 8.45 pm, when the duo was heading towards KR Circle. The speeding lorry crashed into their bike on the Maharani College up-ramp, flinging them both about 10 metres ahead. Shilpa and Prashanth died on the way to the hospital.

The lorry driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the spot. Police have impounded the vehicle and launched an investigation to nab the absconding driver.