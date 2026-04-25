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Bengaluru must transform from IT hub to Agri-Tech capital: CM Siddaramaiah

Addressing a gathering of industry leaders, the Chief Minister said the benefits of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and mechanisation must reach the last mile for the state to achieve holistic growth.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 20:58 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 20:58 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaSiddaramaiah

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