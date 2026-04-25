<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru must become the Agri-Tech capital, much as it stands tall in the IT sector, Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah </a>said on Friday, inaugurating the three-day Global Agri-Tech Summit 2026 at Palace Grounds.</p>.<p>The event, organised by the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) in collaboration with UAS Bengaluru, aims to integrate modern technology with traditional farming to boost rural incomes.</p>.<p>Addressing a gathering of industry leaders, startups and diplomats, the Chief Minister said the benefits of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and mechanisation must reach the last mile for the state to achieve holistic growth.</p>.<p>"Just as Bengaluru is the capital of Information Technology, it must now become the capital of Agri-Technology," Siddaramaiah said.</p>.<p>He noted the state's push to make farming profitable for small landholders, adding that the government has disbursed Rs 70,000 crore in agricultural loans to over 83 lakh farmers. He also spoke of the relaunch of the Krishi Bhagya scheme, designed to assist farmers in Karnataka's rain-fed and dry-land regions.</p>.At International Agri Trade Fair, minister N Chaluvarayaswamy tells farmers to be entrepreneurs .<p>Keynote speaker Vijay Nirani, Founder and Managing Director of TruAlt Bioenergy, stressed the need for a shift from primary to secondary agriculture. He noted that while agriculture's contribution to India's GDP has declined over the decades, the sector remains the bedrock of the economy.</p>.<p>"Farmers should not just be producers of food; they must become producers of energy," Nirani said, pointing to the potential of ethanol and bio-CNG. He added that Karnataka is a leader in ethanol production, helping reduce the nation's reliance on crude oil imports.</p>.<p>A representative from the Israeli Consulate shared insights into how Israel transformed its arid landscape through drip irrigation and precision farming, reaffirming a commitment to sharing knowledge through centres of excellence across India.</p>.<p>FKCCI President Uma Reddy noted that this is the first time the chamber has brought industry and agriculture onto a single platform.</p>.<p>"The future of agriculture cannot be shaped in silos. It requires a synergy between local wisdom and global innovation," she said.</p>.<p>The three-day summit features an exhibition of organic farming techniques and modern machinery, including e-tractors, drones and food processing technologies.</p>.<p>Agriculture Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chaluvarayaswamy">N Chaluvaraya Swamy</a>, UAS Bengaluru Vice-Chancellor SV Suresha and KAPPEC MD CN Shiva Prakash were also present.</p>