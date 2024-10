Bengaluru: Namma Metro pushes Pink Line deadline to December 2026

The Pink Line will open in two phases. The 7.5-km elevated section (Kalena Agrahara-Tavarekere) by December 2025, and the 13.76-km underground section (Dairy Circle-Nagavara) by December 2026, said a senior Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) official in the know.