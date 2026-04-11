<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru Metro’s Blue Line is set to receive its first two trains by May but trial runs on the Silk Board Junction-KR Puram stretch will begin only after the viaduct and track connectivity to the depot are completed, sources in the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said. </p>.<p>This may pose another recurring hurdle in opening metro lines: the Yellow Line work was over but there were not enough trains; the Pink Line has enough trains but their statutory approvals are yet to come. </p>.<p>According to the sources, BEML is in the process of delivering two Blue Line rakes — Trainsets 7 and 8 in the overall contract — under a 53-train order. </p>.<p>Of the 53 trains, 16 each are for the Pink Line and Phase 2A (Silk Board Junction-KR Puram, 19.75 km) and 21 are for Phase 2B (KR Puram-Kempegowda International Airport, 38.44 km). Phases 2A and 2B are collectively known as the Blue Line (58.19 km). </p>.Bengaluru: Key trials for Pink Line trains delayed, opening in May doubtful.<p>BEML has delivered five Pink Line trains and will deliver the sixth shortly, the sources said. “We’ve asked it to deliver trainsets 7 and 8 for the Blue Line, possibly around May. All trains have the same signalling technology and features. The only difference will be the Blue Line branding through precision-applied stickers and luggage racks for airport passengers,” the sources added. </p>.<p>The trains will undergo static tests before mainline trial runs. After train delivery, trial runs typically take a month to start. But that may not be the case with the Silk Board Junction-KR Puram section. </p>.<p>Civil work on this line is about 85% complete but connectivity to the Baiyappanahalli depot is still not ready. </p>.<p>“For trains to run (on the mainline), viaduct and track work up to the depot must be completed. The work is still going on,” the sources noted. </p>.<p>The depot is being upgraded with 28 stabling lines for the Blue Line. Two elevated tracks will provide depot access near Kasturinagar and KR Puram. The work was delayed due to land acquisition hurdles. </p>.<p>The BMRCL aims to complete Phase 2A this December and Phase 2B by December next year. </p>.<p>Meanwhile, key Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) trials for the Pink Line trains have yet to begin as the BMRCL is still addressing the design approval queries raised by the Railway Board, the sources said. </p>.<p>RDSO certification, followed by safety clearances, is necessary for new trains. The process will take about two months, impacting plans to open the Pink Line’s 7.5-km Kalena Agrahara-Tavarekere section by May. </p>.<p>Approvals for Pink Line trains will hold good for the Blue Line, too, given their shared signalling technology (Communications Based Train Control (CBTC), the sources said. </p>.<p>A BEML spokesperson declined to comment. </p>.<p>Meanwhile, the Yellow Line is set to receive three more trains. With eight trains, it currently has a peak-hour frequency of nine minutes. The ninth train is expected next week, while the 10th and 11th trains will arrive in May. </p>.<p>“There will be a five-minute frequency when 15 trains arrive. Two trains will be kept on spare,” the official said. </p>