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Bengaluru: Namma Metro's Blue Line trains arriving in May but depot link may delay trial runs

According to the sources, BEML is in the process of delivering two Blue Line rakes — Trainsets 7 and 8 in the overall contract — under a 53-train order.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 20:23 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 20:23 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsNamma Metro

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